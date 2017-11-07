Miss Metro 2017 Embarks On Clean Up Campaign

Some of the contestants

The grand finale of the Miss Metro Ghana is slated for December at the Apata Kesie inside the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi.

The Miss Metro Ghana beauty pageant is aimed at crowning a beauty queen who becomes a campaign ambassador for the education of the general public on the adverse effects of filth.

The winner will be the official face of the pageant and nationally recognised as an ambassador for environmental sanitation education in Ghana.

The winner will also be an advocate for the promotion of good sanitation practices among citizens, as well as undertake environmental projects during her year of reign.

As part of the queen's project in office, she will be required to embark on a nationwide campaign for the preservation of the environment.

So far, the Miss Metro Ghana contestants have embarked on a number of clean-up campaigns in some part of the country to clean the environment of filth as part of their preparations for the grand finale.

The beauty queens, during the clean-up campaigns, educated Ghanaians on the need to keep their various homes and surroundings clean in their homes, communities, among others.