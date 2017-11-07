DKB To Host 2017 Afro Model Agency Awards

DKB

Comedian DKB has been confirmed as the official host for this year's edition of the Afro Model Agency Awards (AFROMA) slated for November 11, 2017 at the Tomriek Hotel inside East Legon, Accra.

The awards night will have its red carpet at 6:00pm, followed by the main event at 8:00pm.

This year's edition will take audiences inside the highly-anticipated event like never before, featuring all the gorgeous high-end fashion, and of course, memorable celebrity interviews with the biggest models in the fashion industry across Africa.

AFROMA is an annual entertainment and business-oriented programme for models and their agencies across Africa with the focus to reward key agencies, models and all the corporate entities who contribute to the growth of the fashion and modelling industry in Ghana and Africa as a whole.