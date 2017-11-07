Samini & Shatta Wale To Clash Again @ S-Concert

Samini and Shatta Wale

The Accra Sports Stadium will witness another historic live musical performance from some selected award-winning artistes on December, Friday 1, who are billed to perform at an event dubbed 'S-Concert'.

There will be performances from celebrated dancehall artistes such as Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy.

The 'S-Concert', which is being organised by Starr FM, will settle the raging debate over which of three dancehall artistes is the best when it comes to stage performance.

Dancehall music fans have expressed their excitement with how the organisers of the event have invited the three dancehall artistes to perform on one stage.

Other artistes billed to perform alongside the dancehall icons at the concert are Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fancy Gadam, Adina, Ebony Reigns and Lil Win.

Gospel artiste Gifty Osei is the only gospel artiste who has also been invited to be part be of the event.

This year's event is sponsored by Kasapreko and Storm Energy Drink and powered by Starr 103.5FM, Kasapa 102.5FM, Live91.1FM, GHONE TV, Agoo TV and Empire FM.