We Put Off Air Conditioners During Becca@10 Concert - National Theatre

Deputy Executive Director of the National Theatre, Tawfic Prah says they were compelled switched air conditioners off to save cost during the [email protected] concert.

On October 21, patrons of the concert who claimed the auditorium was ‘too hot for comfort’, took to social media to register their displeasure at the event organisers.

Entertainment pundit, Prince Nana Poku popularly known as Ashes, who was present at the event in a post on Facebook called for a change in management over the issue.

The development resulted in showbiz personality, Kwame Dadzie to embark on the campaign #boycotttheNationalTheatre which was countered by another entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

Reacting to the brouhaha, Mr Prah told JoyNews’ MzGee that the manager assigned to the [email protected] concert switched the air conditioners off during the concert because the organizers had overrun the time allocated to them.

He, however, denied claims that the auditorium was hot prior to the commencement of the event.

“From the checks that we had, there was no heat as at the start of the show, there wasn’t heat in between the show. But at the tail end that’s when people had to make noise about heat in the auditorium and so on and that wouldn’t come until something had happened,” he said.

“I think something went wrong in terms of our electricity, air condition connection or it might have been turned off in order to make sure they vacate the space.

"From my checks personally I would I think it was the air-condition that was turned off,” Mr Prah explained.