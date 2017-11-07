modernghana logo

Photos: Hitz FM's Dr Pounds Donates To Cape Coast Hospital

Dr Pounds, host of Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM has donated some items to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the Central Region.

The donation was part of activities to mark his birthday, which fell on November 1.

Popularly known as ‘Accra’s Evening Mayor’, the prolific presenter, who holds down Accra from 7pm to 10pm Mondays to Fridays, donated assorted items estimated at GHâ‚µ12,000.

Accompanied by some Hitz FM staff, including KMJ, the presenter donated hospital materials such as wheelchair, patient trolley, face masks, bedpan, armpit crutches and a host of others.

Prior to the donation, Dr Pounds hosted a special birthday edition of the Hitz Gallery show last Friday with had Lynx Entertainment trio, MzVee, Kuami Eugene and Kidi performing live on air.

See photos of the donation below:

