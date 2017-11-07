Photos: John Mahama Visits Veteran Actor Super OD

Former President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend paid a visit to ailing actor Asonaba Kwaku Darko, popularly known as Super OD.

The 82-year-old veteran actor had been out of the public’s eye for some time due to his illness and currently resides in Agona Swedru in the Central region.

Former President Mahama, after the Unity Walk by National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cape Coast, visited his ‘friend’ to check up on him.

The former President was in the company of some members of the NDC including Allotey Jacobs, Central Regional Chairman; Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman; Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection; and actor Clement Bonney (Mr Beautiful).

Allotey Jacobs, on behalf of the former President, presented an undisclosed amount of money to the veteran actor.

In July this year, the leadership of Ghana Actors Guild paid a visit to the actor and presented a mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of money to him.

That delegation included the Guild’s President, Samuel Fiscian; Welfare Officer, Secretary, Ziggy Netteyson; and Kalsoume Sinare.

Super OD, started acting in the 1970s and gained national prominence in the 1990s for roles in popular series, Akan Drama on Ghana Television.

He was part of the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group.

See photos of former President Mahama’s visit below: