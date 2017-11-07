James Gardiner, Zynnel Zuh, Others Undergoing Training- Zylofon Media

In July this year, media company Zylofon Media secured the signatures of five actors in Ghana in what has been described as a ‘big money’ swoop.

The list includes James Gardiner, Bibi Bright, TooSweet Annan, Zynnell Zuh and Benedicta Gafah.

Six months after signing these talents, Head of Communications at Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah admits that the actors have not shot a single movie.

“They have not done any [movie] yet,” he told Naa Ashorkor on Showzbiz A-Z on Joy FM last Saturday.

Samuel Atuobi Baah further disclosed that the inactivity of the already established actors regarding movie production is due to an ongoing training process the actors are being taken through.

“They are going through some training even under Zylofon Media that we believe that when it is time to hit the road, you will see them as matured stars. You will see them as people who have knowledge in the chosen area,” he explained.

Mr Baah stressed that there was the need to reorient these actors to better prepare them for movie production.

Responding to the question on whether the musicians signed by the company are also undergoing the same training, he stated that they were already established before joining Zylofon Media.

“Most of them [musicians] they were already on the path to stardom. You’ve mentioned Stonebwoy, Becca, Joyce Blessing…With them there was no need to go back with them. You need to continue with the process,” he asserted.

Samuel Atuobi Baah asked Ghanaians to look out for well-produced movies from the camp of Zylofon Media after the ongoing training.