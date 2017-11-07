JM Visits Veteran Actor Super OD (Pictures )

Former President of Ghana , John Dramani Mahama has paid a visit to veteran actor Asonaba Kweku Darko affectionately known as Super OD.

This was after the National Democratic Congress Unity Walk in Cape-Coast.

The veteran actor was very excited to see His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in his house as he was visibly happy.

Former President Mahama acknowledged the contribution of Super OD to the Culture and Creative Arts industry and Ghana as a whole.

He wished the veteran actor good health and long long life.

In a separate chat with GhanaPoliticsonline.com, Super OD expressed gratitude towards the entire National Democratic Congress team for showing him so much affection.

The Ex-President was accompanied by Hon Queenstar Pokua Sawyer, former Deputy Minister of Central Region in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration and Member of Parliament for Agona East, some National Executives and Central regional executives of the NDC

John Mahama 3

23316333 1915962148421604 4105714971986529391 N

John Mahama 4