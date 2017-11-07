Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Renner is set to embark on her European tour from March to April next year.
Renner started music in 2015 and has achieved a step by step growth through her vocal delivery and eye catching stage performances.
She was nominated four times in the 2016 Central Music Awards winning the best female vocalist in the process. Her fame sky rocketed when her reggae rendition of Shatta Wale’s Ayoo went viral across the globe.
Renner has performed on a lot of prestigious stages like Loud in Gh, Shatta Wale in Cape Coast, Chale Wote, Sabolai Radio, Hitz FM Homowo street vibes to amazing remarks from fans and critics and she has also headlined her on shows dubbed Renner Live at Badu lounge and Nichols Palace respectively.
She has a catalogue of songs; she has her victorious mixtape and is preparing to release ‘The Released LP’. She also has a video for her hit song featuring Epixode, ‘Good gal Bad Gyal’
She has also worked internationally with the likes of Rebel Liberation of Kenya, Bashment Crew of South Africa and Billboard producer Coptic in the United States of America.
Renner has received endorsement from award winning artistes like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Edem, Queen Ifrica, Empress Sativa, Elephant man and many more.
The tour would be handled by Ziga1 music lead by Mr Daniel Ashitey, who has also worked with the likes of Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, Wisa Greid and many more.
The tour is expected to cover countries like Denmark, Norway, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Sweden, Germany and Poland.
WOMEN ARE PEOPLE ONE WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND, THE BEST OF ALL IS JUST LOVE THEM
Renner Set For European Tour
Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Renner is set to embark on her European tour from March to April next year.
Renner started music in 2015 and has achieved a step by step growth through her vocal delivery and eye catching stage performances.
She was nominated four times in the 2016 Central Music Awards winning the best female vocalist in the process. Her fame sky rocketed when her reggae rendition of Shatta Wale’s Ayoo went viral across the globe.
Renner has performed on a lot of prestigious stages like Loud in Gh, Shatta Wale in Cape Coast, Chale Wote, Sabolai Radio, Hitz FM Homowo street vibes to amazing remarks from fans and critics and she has also headlined her on shows dubbed Renner Live at Badu lounge and Nichols Palace respectively.
She has a catalogue of songs; she has her victorious mixtape and is preparing to release ‘The Released LP’. She also has a video for her hit song featuring Epixode, ‘Good gal Bad Gyal’
She has also worked internationally with the likes of Rebel Liberation of Kenya, Bashment Crew of South Africa and Billboard producer Coptic in the United States of America.
Renner has received endorsement from award winning artistes like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Edem, Queen Ifrica, Empress Sativa, Elephant man and many more.
The tour would be handled by Ziga1 music lead by Mr Daniel Ashitey, who has also worked with the likes of Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, Wisa Greid and many more.
The tour is expected to cover countries like Denmark, Norway, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Sweden, Germany and Poland.