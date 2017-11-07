modernghana logo

4 hours ago | Music News

Vnation's Newly Signed Artiste Leki Releases New Single "Low"

Kelvin Funkeye
Vnation's Newly Signed Artiste Leki Releases New Single

Fast rising Afro Fusion singer and VNation music newly signed artiste Leki has released his first single titled "low" produced by DJ Breezy.

The young Nigerian singer based in Ghana disclosed that the inspiration behind the song "low" is drawn from legendary High life song "Joromi" by Nigerian Highlife legend sir victor Uwaifo.

The new single is beyond testing the waters for the singer as the highlife feel and lyrics are very easy to move to.

This should sure pick up in weeks to come.
Listen to "low" by leki via the link.
Sound cloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-645288886/leki-low-prod-djbreezy

