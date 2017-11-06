Mark Asari Celebrates Progress On His EP ‘‘Minus To Plus’’
B Banks
British artist of Ghanaian descent, Mark Asari has released a new EP titled ''Minus to Plus''. The project is rooted in RnB which Mark takes a lot of his inspiration from, giving listeners a nostalgic feel of the late 90s.
The 6-track EP has songs like 'Stay Down', 'Me & You', 'God Bless My Hustle', 'Aint Gotta Talk', among others, with production from Mark himself, London based producers, 80s Baby, Shadow Music Group and Sillkey.
In an interview, Mark said ''The EP is a collection of songs that represent his musical journey over the past year, really experimenting with different sounds from R&B to Afro-Pop. Minus to Plus'' is a statement that describes wanting to get from the bottom to the top''.
Earlier this year, he was featured on the Soundtrack of an American erotic romantic drama movie tagged ''Fifty Shakes Darker''.
He also entertained fans and lovers of good music with a remake of DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts', ‘Somebody’ featuring Eugy and Victizzle as well as 'Baby Yo' which received massive airplay on Capital XTRA, Radio 1xtra in London and on Accra based stations, YFM, Hitz FM and Joy FM, Live FM among others.
Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Mark Asari was drawn to music from an early age enlisting Michael Jackson, Boyz 2 Men, Joe, brandy, Rodney jerkins as major influences just to name a few.
Having developed a stammer from his younger years, he found comfort in singing in which he would do so fluently and effortlessly. With time and dedication spent on honing his craft, including teaching himself how to produce, he went on to produce music for Local gospel groups as well as for himself which he would then release on the popular social platform at the time 'Myspace'.
He then went on to sign a publishing deal with 'Global Talent' as a songwriter, writing and vocal producing for acts such as Tinie Tempah, Ariana Grande, Angel, Moelogo, Chipmunk, Sneakbo amongst others. He got his first taste of the spotlight whilst in a boy group named ‘Encore’ put together by Island/Universal records in the UK. The group eventually disbanded and Mark continued his solo journey releasing his own songs independently.
Stream the EP from below.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0qzAWuYxUq3nvDMlDZGkde
ITunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/minus-to-plus-ep/id1301657581