UNHCR Collaborates With eShun On ‘I Belong’ West Africa

eShun With Ms. Ioli Kimyaci UNCHR Representative
Fast-rising female highlife female musician, eShun has been appointed by the United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR) to collaborate in the third anniversary of the ‘I Belong’ project aimed at ending statelessness in the world.

eShun will be joining five other African musicians in making a theme song for the project.

She will be arriving in Dakar, Senegal on Friday November 8, for the celebration of the ‘I Belong’ Project.

The ‘I Belong’ Project is expected to help in resolving protracted statelessness situations in the world by calling on all nations to change nationality laws to also favour refugees.

In an interview with Modern Ghana Entertainment, eShun said she is honoured to be recognized by the UNHCR as the Ghanaian musician for this year’s project.

“I am honoured to collaborate with the UNHCR in the iBelong Campaign as part of the @unhcrworld effort to eradicate statelessness in the world.”

“There are 10 million people in the world who do not belong to any country and out of this number 1 million are in West Africa. I pledge my support to help eradicate this man made problem.”

