Edem Made It! Pulls Over 10,000 Crowd For 1st Edition Of Edemfest

A whooping 10,000 crowd and even more stood the space on the Keta High Street for over 8 hours to witness the first edition of Edemfest.

The festival brought together, not only Voltarians but as well brought together musicians and industry players from other Regions to the southern sector of the Region, Volta.

Edemfest is expected to connect with other Regions as well and become a global music festival in the subsequent years, hopefully. Next location for Edemfest will be announced soon.

Artistes including VVIP, Tinny, MzVee, Manifest, Kula, Worlasi, Yaa Pono, Teephlow, Medal, Keeny Ice and Hecta were there to perform.

Gemini, Magnom, Fareed, Eye Judah, Enamily, Eduwoji, Togbe, Article Wan and Kemenya also gave impressive performances making the maiden edition of "Edemfest" a memorable one.

Sponsors and media partners for "Edemfest" are TV3, MTNGHANA, Nesher Malt, Adonko bitters, PepperDem, Keta Beach Resort, Clayman Impressions, BeenieWords.com , Jonilar.net , Rej Engineering, and Airbans.

