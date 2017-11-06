Nature, by its very nature, is very brutal and unequal. However, Man has somehow managed to transform the nature of its brutality and inequality.By: Kedar Joshi
‘Kiss The King Music Concert’ Slated For Dec. 10
The 2017 edition of the 'Kiss The King 2017 Music Concert & Worship Experience' will take place at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) in North Legon, near Wisconsin University College on December 10.
The event, which is expected to gather thousands of gospel music lovers from all walks of life, will witness performances from some of the nation's finest artistes such as Joe Mettle, Kofi Karikari of 'Yahweh' fame, among others.
Medical doctor, songwriter and vocal powerhouse, Dr Tumi, who has won 13 music awards in just 12 months, will also be present at the programme.
'Kiss The King Music Concert' is an annual Christian music event hosted by Rain Foundations, a Christian organisation headed by Ralph Antwi, a renowned writer in Ghana.