Finally! Lil Win Speaks On Alleged 'One Corner' Song Theft
Hitz FM
Kumawood actor and musician Kojo Nkansa, popularly known as Lil Win, has broken his silence on allegations he stole Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song.
Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, Lil Win said he did not steal the ‘One Corner’ song.
According to him, the song ‘One Corner’ was already a hit and because he loved the song he went ahead to do a similar song which he said is allowed.
He cited an example using Sarkodie's version of ‘Choices’, which was originally composed by American rapper E-40.
Lil Win, however, explained that the original title of his song ‘Corner Corner’ was 'Nea Ne To Soso'.
He explained that in life everyone has to learn a few things to upgrade his or her self.
Beefs Kojo Nkansah, on the other hand, told Andy Dosty on the show that he really enjoys 'beefs'.
He argues that in this dispensation of Ghanaian music, beefs are one of the ways to promote your songs.
Once again, he used Sarkodie and M.anifest's beef and a few other giant musicians in the industry as an example to show how their musical beefs went a long way to promote their songs and themselves as artistes.
He said that he is in very good terms with Patapaa and hopes to release a new song with him very soon.
