I knew Terry Bonchaka Wouldn’t Surpass 30years - Manager Reagan Mends
Manager of the late Hipilfe/Dancehall musician Terry Bonchaka;Reagan Mends has made a staggering revelation that he knew Terry Bonchaka wouldn’t surpass 30years.
The then hip-life dynamo and a former student of Adisadel college;Terry Bonchaka,noted with the hit song 'Pulele" was only 21 years when he died after performing at the Akuafo hall week celebrations at the university of Ghana, legon through a motor accident on the Okpoglo road stretch on 30th October,2003.
Speaking in an exclusive interview on Accra-based Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ show on Saturday to mark the 14th year anniversary of Terry Bonchaka's demise,Reagan Mends astonishingly explained why he knew the late showbiz Icon was going to die young:
”Terry and I use to get near fatal accidents than what killed him. I can remember one of those numerous near fatal accidents in Kumasi at the “Bantama" roundabout when our car skidded off the road and run into the roundabout. the accident was so gruesome that all the shafts of the car were broken but we survived unhurt... prior to that accident, our car tires got flatted 4 continuous times...the following day, we took another car and our tire flatted four times again before we got to Accra,”
Reagan Mends,who happens to be the youngest artist manager ever to be produced in the history of our music industry, continued that,”So immediately we got to Accra,i called my mum and told her considering what we going through ,am having the feelings that certain evil forces are revolving around us and thus Terry wouldn’t surpass 30years..I knew Terry was going to die young”,
The most passionate part of the interview is when Reagan recounted how legendary Hiplife musician and now Pastor, Lord Kenya advised them to choose between God and the devil.
Kindly watch the full interview in the video below