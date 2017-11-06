Hey Malawians ,its only a movie star not a president of America coming to Malawi .Stop acting as if Rita Dominc is Obama from Yollie Blantyre ,MalawiBy: Yollie
Hey Malawians ,its only a movie star not a president of America coming to Malawi .Stop acting as if Rita Dominc is Obama from Yollie Blantyre ,MalawiBy: Yollie
Comedian D.K.B To Host This Year’s Afroma Awards
Comedian D.K.B has been confirmed as the official host for this year’s Afroma Awards slated for the 11th November 2017 at the Tomriek Hotel inside East Legon, Accra. The awards night will have its red carpet at 6pm followed by the main event at 8pm.
This year’s edition will take audiences inside the highly anticipated event like never before featuring all the gorgeous high-end fashion, and of course, memorable celebrity interviews with the biggest models in the Fashion industry across Africa.
AFRO MODEL AGENCY AWARDS, is an annual entertainment and business oriented program for models and their agencies across Africa with the focus to reward key agencies,models and all the cooperate entities who contribute to the growth of the fashion and modeling industry in Ghana and Africa as a whole.
For tickets reservation and more information call 0541429695/0268102771 or visit www.afromaa.com