Standout performer, Freda, was on Wednesday, November 1, crowned winner of the MTN Hitmaker 6, making history as the first female to win the competition.
For her prize, Freda won a recording contract valued at GH¢100,000, as well as $5000 for the production of a music video from Content Connect Ghana.
Consistently the best performer throughout the 13-week duration of the music reality show, Freda faced stiff competition from the likes of Drew, Yaw Berk and Xali,who placed second, third and fourth respectively.
Drew got lucky as he was given a surprise GH¢20,000 to help kick-start his music career.
The auditorium of the National Theatre was packed and the finalists were determined not to disappoint.
Backed by the Patch Bay Band, the four finalists competed in two rounds; first they performed cover versions of songs from popular artistes, then they performed their original compositions for the final round.
Although Drew, Yaw Berk and Xali were great, they could not match the performance of Freda, who thrilled not only the audience but the judges, Francis Doku, Caroline Sampson and music producer Kaywa, any time she came on stage.
Previous winners of MTN Hitmaker, KiDi, Koo Ntakra and Kurl Songx, and participant Kuami Eugene were on hand to thrill the audience with some amazing performances, proving that their being in the competition had made them artistes capable of rubbing shoulders with the best in the country.
By trying we can easily learn to endure adversity. Another man's, I mean.
Freda Makes History As First Female Winner Of MTN Hitmaker
Standout performer, Freda, was on Wednesday, November 1, crowned winner of the MTN Hitmaker 6, making history as the first female to win the competition.
For her prize, Freda won a recording contract valued at GH¢100,000, as well as $5000 for the production of a music video from Content Connect Ghana.
Consistently the best performer throughout the 13-week duration of the music reality show, Freda faced stiff competition from the likes of Drew, Yaw Berk and Xali,who placed second, third and fourth respectively.
Drew got lucky as he was given a surprise GH¢20,000 to help kick-start his music career.
The auditorium of the National Theatre was packed and the finalists were determined not to disappoint.
Backed by the Patch Bay Band, the four finalists competed in two rounds; first they performed cover versions of songs from popular artistes, then they performed their original compositions for the final round.
Although Drew, Yaw Berk and Xali were great, they could not match the performance of Freda, who thrilled not only the audience but the judges, Francis Doku, Caroline Sampson and music producer Kaywa, any time she came on stage.
Previous winners of MTN Hitmaker, KiDi, Koo Ntakra and Kurl Songx, and participant Kuami Eugene were on hand to thrill the audience with some amazing performances, proving that their being in the competition had made them artistes capable of rubbing shoulders with the best in the country.