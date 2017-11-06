love is death,it is likened to the blood that flows in our vains. It has life to heal especially the one who suffers from its defficiencyBy: stephen victor cobbi
Dzifa Gray Gives KKD Solutions
Celebrated Television personality and entrepreneur, Rose Dzifa Gray has added her voice to the trending story of the sexual orientation of Kwesi Kyei Darkwahs son.
Few days ago, the whole nation was thrown into a state of shock when the son of popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah publicly admitted being gay. Due to the social status of KKD in Ghana, there have been series of allegations leveled against the radio Presenter, as the upbringing of his children has been questionable as a result of the fact that the majority of the Ghanainai population heavily frowns upon homosexuality.
In a conversation with Barimah Amoaning Samuel on Entamoty Live Show on Class fm, Dzifa Gray explained what she would have done if she were to be in KKD’s Shoes.
“as a mother of 9 year old son, I think it will be one of the hardest thing for me to hear my son say he is gay, I will try and talk to him and then do my part by introducing girls to him; if that doesn’t work I believe prayers can cause a lot of change, and is very important that we create some awareness maybe something is wrong somewhere.”
The queen of morning ride show on Metro Tv also advised young ladies to be hard working, persistent in their passion and be independent as well as avoid relying on other unclean means of making money. She also advised young ladies to refrain from bleaching but should however rely on natural ingredients for skin toning.
Dzifa Gray is a Television Presenter, Event host and the CEO of Pure Bliss Spa. In 2010 Dzifa won the ‘Best Imaging Award’ by women in Enterprise, this year she won the best African Tv presenter at the just ended 4th Trek African Awards.
Watch Dzifa’s comment below