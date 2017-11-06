Edem Acknowledges Budding Musician’s Talent

Up and coming musician, Chief One, is getting all the thumbs up from music lovers and industry players for his hard work and consistency since he made a commercial entry to the music business last year.
His sterling performance at Edemfest music festival held in connection with this year’s Hogbetsotso festival was not missed. For this reason, the organizer of Edemfest, Edem, has endorsed Chief One as one of the fastest rising Volta artiste people must look out for.
The VRMG Boss made his endorsement known in an exclusive interview with BK Aklama on the Region's biggest radio, Global 105.1 fm's morning show on Saturday.
Responding to a question which five Artistes should we be on the lookout for in the region, the "Gbevu" hit maker said, "It is not only five they should look out for" but attempting to mention few names, his search engine located the Os_Family President Chief One, Lega, Heta, JJ Gonami, and Agbeshie.
This endorsement follows a picture Chief One posted on social media last week about himself and Edem with a caption, “The boss says he likes my song.............."
Could it be that Edem is planning a colabo with Chief anytime soon? Let us keep our fingers crossed.
Chief One released his single ‘Sugar’ a few months ago with a video.
