Africa today is the worst place for a child to be born or grow up due to poverty and lack of opportunities.By: Lord Aikins Adusei
AFRIMA 2017: A Rundown Of Events.
The AFRICA Music Business Roundtable is a continent-wide networking and brainstorming platform on the future of music in Africa.
AFRICA Music Business Roundtable
V: Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island
D: Friday, 10th of November, 2017
T: 9:30
Come party with the best of Africa at the AFRIMA Music Village. Party hard
with Over 40 Top-Notch African Artistes at the Waterfront Bar Beach.
Buy Tshirts to be part of the party.
AFRIMA Music Village
V: Waterfront Bar Beach, Victoria Island
D: Friday, 1Oth of November, 2017
T: 6PM
The AFRIMA 2017 Main Awards Event.
We celebrate the rich music heritage of Africa and use the tool of music
to encourage unity, cooperation, interaction, partnerships and progress in
the continent.
In Partnership with the AU, AFRIMA rewards the best of Africa’s music
talent with the 23.9 Karat gold AFRIMA Awards.
AFRIMA 2017 Main Awards Event.
Red Carpet Starts 4:00 pm GMT
V: Waterfront Bar Beach, Victoria Island
D: Friday, 1Oth of November, 2017
T: 6PM
