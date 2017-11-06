Ex-hiplife star Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo a.k.a. Lord Kenya, now Evangelist Lord Kenya, has recalled his old secular songs as way of testifying the goodness ...
Pastor Lord Kenya Sings His Old Hip-life Songs In Church
Ex-hiplife star Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo a.k.a. Lord Kenya, now Evangelist Lord Kenya, has recalled his old secular songs as way of testifying the goodness of God.
In a 12-minute video spotted by fnnewsonline.com, the former hip-life star now Evangelist told his congregants how the Lord saved him while doing active music.
Evangelist Lord Kenya shared with his members the power of the saving Grace of God and the journey so far since he gave his life to Christ.
Not feeling shy to relate to his old songs or way of life, the powerful Evangelist sang some and explained to the crowd lessons he learned.
He encouraged them to reach out to other people with the Gospel of Christ.
