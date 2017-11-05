Music duo R2Bees after the successful release of ‘Plantain Chips’ and ‘Over’, is out with a new banger, ‘Embassy’.
The group, made up of Faisal Hakeem (Paedae da Pralem/Omar Sterling) and Rashid Mugeez (Mugeez), has been on a break for some time but the release of three songs is clear indication that the holiday is over.
Produced by Killbeatz, the song is another R2bees banger that will surely ride high on the airwaves.
Listen to the song below:
R2Bees Out With 'Embassy' Produced By Killbeatz
