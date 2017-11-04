Ghanaian international Reggae Icon Rocky Dawuni, has sent congratulatory vibes to the Rootical Prophet and Kuchoko King, Blakk Rasta, upon his recent selection of his album for consideration at the 2018 Grammys.
The Consideration stage is the first step of attaining a Grammy. The second step is for the Academy to vote and narrow down the list to a nomination list.
The final step is for Academy members to vote for award recipients.
Rocky expressed this on his official Twitter Handle @RockyDawuni.
Other artistes including Wiyaala, Knii Lante all joined the fray to commend Blakk Rasta on Twitter as well.
Blakk Rasta has always prophesied to grab an award at the Grammys and it appears he is not too far from the fulfilment of this all important dream in the life of a Musician.
The ‘Kuchoko Revolution’ album, which is distributed internationally by the reputable VPAL Music – has been selected for consideration for the 2018 Grammy Awards under the Reggae Album Category.
Rocky Dawuni Among Others Congratulate Blakk Rasta On Grammy Consideration
