KKD Son Has Been Gay Since Primary School

The son of Ghanaian broadcaster Kwasi Kyei-Darkwah (KKD), Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah has made a 'shocking' revelation about his sexual orientation.
The model has written an article titled 'To be Young, Gifted, Black and Queer' on intomore.com, saying he is gay but has had a difficult time coming out about his sexuality.
He said in the past he was quiet, obedient and often stayed in his room to prevent being noticed. But he is mature now and can no longer run away from who he is.
“The moment I realised I was gay happened in primary school. Someone called me gay as an insult and I responded with “so what?” I was totally fine with it, but others weren't and that was when the discomfort and shame with my sexuality started,” he told intomore.com.
Kyei who was featured on the online magazine together with other gay models with African backgrounds said he could no longer conform to people's standards of sexuality.
“Living under my parents' roof, I was constantly hiding. I'd get home from school and be incredibly quiet, helpful and obedient. I stayed in my room most of the time. I was playing the role of the 'ideal son' so I could just skate by unnoticed. It wasn't until I was no longer living at home that I started to realise I wasn't anyone or anything I'd known so far in my life,” he said.
“I went through a lot of ups and downs, trying out new ways of dressing, trying out new friendship groups, and reinventing myself over and over again. I realise I did this because I was still trying to fit in a box – the stylish black guy, the cool and macho black guy, the femme, flamboyant and fun black guy. None worked because there is a lot more to me (and any person for that matter) than a stereotype. I am now very comfortable with my sexuality because I don't feel I need to conform to any one image,” he added.
Darkwah is not resident in Ghana but the issue of homosexuality is a very sensitive one in Ghana which has stoked fiery debates as regards the propriety or otherwise of decriminalizing it the country.
Kyei's father, KKD, a doyen of media and arts was entangled in rape allegations a few years ago – a case that sullied his reputation.
KKD has two children – Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah and Ohemaa Asokwa Kyei-Darkwah.
KKD Son Has Been Gay Since Primary School
