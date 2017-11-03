modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
3 November 2017 | Celebrities Birthday

Photos From Marvis's (Big Brother Naija) Birthday Celebration Hosted By Super Play Pool Party

Kelvin Nwankwo
Photos From Marvis's (Big Brother Naija) Birthday Celebration Hosted By Super Play Pool Party

Here are the official photos from Marvis birthday celebration hosted by Super Play Pool Party on the 29th of October.

She was joined by family, fans, friends, fellow Big Brother Naija Housemates alongside other celebrities.

Check them out!

Img-20171102-wa0042Img-20171102-wa0042

Img-20171102-wa0040Img-20171102-wa0040

Img-20171102-wa0027Img-20171102-wa0027

Img-20171102-wa0029Img-20171102-wa0029

Img-20171102-wa0018Img-20171102-wa0018

Img-20171102-wa0014Img-20171102-wa0014

Img-20171102-wa0011Img-20171102-wa0011

quot-img-1Your eyes stole at dawn its light.

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1
body-container-line