When Woyome used to finance the NDC with heavy sums of money, did Atta Mills bother to know Woyome's source of income ???? Are they not all thieves ?By: Adwoa Ayamba.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3977
|4.4021
|Euro
|5.2381
|5.2431
|Pound Sterling
|5.7148
|5.7223
|Swiss Franc
|4.5921
|4.5962
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5580
|3.5613
|S/African Rand
|0.3417
|0.3419
|Australian Dollar
|3.5272
|3.5341
Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Tope Tedela, Femi Fani-kayode Attend What Lies Within Premiere
Ahead of its September 8 premiere, new drama-thriller, What Lies Within attracted Nollywood heavyweights at a colourful masked themed event that held recently.
The event held at Genesis Cinemas Palms, Lekki, Lagos and attracted include Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Femi Odugbemi, KC Ejeleonu, Nancy Isime, Judith Audu, Zara Udofia, Salami Rotimi, Theresa Edem and Ashionye Michelle Raccah, Ini Dima Okojie.
Others in attendance were former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and wife, Precious Chikwendu and culture advocate, Jahman Anikulapo.
"What Lies Within" is a collaborative effort of A Cool Story Picture, Cornucopia Productions, VeeBlu Productions and Kukuruku Inc. It is a thriller that chronicles 24 hours in the lives of two women Fiona (Michelle Dede) and Ireti (Vanessa Nzediegwu) as they are thrown in the middle of a situation that adversely affects their lives and those of their friends and family.
The upcoming movie features an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Dede, Ebele Okaro, Okey Uzoeshi, and Kiki Omeili, Paul Utomi, Ken Erics, Odenike, Tope Tedela and a cameo appearance by Steve Onu (Yaw).
One of the highpoints of the premiere was the flurry of debates and discussions that the movie provoked. “I am glad that we have been able to get people thinking and talking with this movie?” said a satisfied Michelle Dede.
Filled with suspense and back-bending twists, the movie is written by Paul Utomi and directed by Vanessa Nzediegwu with Tope Tedela as co-producer.
