All Africa Music Awards Features At The 2017 Moshito Music Conference And Exhibition In South Africa
The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, will be featuring at the ongoing 2017 Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition.
The event will be held at the Main Auditorium, New Music Factory by 1500hours in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition opens on the 6th of September and ends on the 9th of September, 2017.
Representing AFRIMA at the Moshito 2017 is Ms Aderenle Niyi, the Associate Producer of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA. Aderenle Niyi will be speaking at the 14th edition of the Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition, at the session, ‘Scooping that Award: The Art of Hustle’ holding on the 8th of September 2017.
She will be sharing her experiences and expertise at the session, alongside other music award organisers, producers and music executives at the event. The session is curated to bring music executives, producers and musicians to engage the public on the factors that differentiate the winners from the rest.
Sipho Sithole, Chairperson of the 2017 Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition, explained in an official statement that the first-rate South African music event brings together music industry executives, musicians, festival promoters, booking agents, music managers and exhibitors from over 16 international markets to collaborate and have a conversation on the structure and systems in the music industry in Africa.
The 2017 Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition has garnered a knowledgeable crop of experienced music industry experts for all its sessions and plenaries. ‘The ‘Scooping that Award: The Art of Hustle’ session will look at the various music awards and what it takes for an artist to make the cut and be recognised amongst their peers as having something to offer above the rest'.
The Moshito 2017 will have 70 panelists who would help navigate the discourses in its breakaway sessions, plenaries and workshops. The conference is aimed at connecting business and music to promote culture and economic growth.
The event will open with a gala night and concert, which will be followed by a two-day conference and exhibition. There will also be the Rhythm of the Ancients Concert at the Soweto Theatre, and other music showcases throughout the conference.
The musical performances will be headlined by the faces for Moshito 2017 Conference and Exhibition; Dizu Plaatjees and Candy Mokwena. Dizu Plaatjees is percussionist and former founder of music group, Amampondo.
Plaatjees is also Head honcho of the ensemble, Ibuyambo, which has performed in South African and in European Countries. Candy Mokwena is a House Music Singer and Performing Beau. She is renowned songwriter and music producer at her Mosekedi Entertainment. Both music stars bring to the fore a blend of folklore and African culture into their music.
