The first principle of national security is PATRIOTISM.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3977
|4.4021
|Euro
|5.2381
|5.2431
|Pound Sterling
|5.7148
|5.7223
|Swiss Franc
|4.5921
|4.5962
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5580
|3.5613
|S/African Rand
|0.3417
|0.3419
|Australian Dollar
|3.5272
|3.5341
Tee Rhyme To Kick Start "Asankulele Radio Tour" This Month
The "I'm Flying' hitmaker,Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper is set to embark on a regional radio tour in some of the regions in the country to launch his new song "shanku Lele" starting from Eastern region-Koforidua.
While on tour,the Eastern Music Awards artiste of the year nominee will take some time off to visit some selected hoods to also introduce himself properly to his fans and also thank them for accepting him into the music industry.
Another reason for the regional radio tour according his management is to rally and campaign for vote for Tee Rhyme's nominations at the Eastern Music Awards.
Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper over the years has released countless back to back hit,thus creating a niche for himself.Tee Rhyme hasn’t disappointed with any of his songs nor works he has being featured on.
He has established himself as an artiste who is here to stay which makes him a strong contender for the New Artiste of the year in the upcoming premier yearly awards VGMA.Therefore you can imagine the kind of package you are yet to listen.
Music News