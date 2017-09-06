modernghana logo

New Music: Adeline Baidoo – Oye Awuradze (Rmx)

27 minutes ago | Zion Felix

Gospel musician Adeline Baidoo is officially out with her first single for the year 2017.

The song is titled ‘Oye Awuradze’. Adeline Baidoo is teacher at Kwanyako Senior High school. Studying MPhil Arts and Culture at the University of Education, Winneba.

A Fante from Gomua Obuasi in the Central Region, her passion is to impact lives with Gospel music.

Adeline released her first album, Awuradze Agyem in 2008, followed it with her second ‘Oy3 Odo’ in 2010 and ‘Oye Awuradze’ in 2013.

Download Adeline Baidoo’s ‘Oye Awuradze’ below:

