Music Release: Myshel--Unstoppable

31 minutes ago | Melodic Groove

This is Myshel all the way from Dallas TX. She drops this single entitled “UNSTOPPABLE”.

This song encourages us to be totally unstoppable against all odds!


Myshel's bio: http://myshelmusic.website/bio/

www.myshelmusic.com

www.facebook.com/myshelmusic

www.instagram.com/myshelmusic

www.twitter.com/myshelmusic

Producer: Byron "Mr.Talkbox" Chambers
Writers: Myshel & Byron Chambers
Can be purchased on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/unstoppable/id1119399534

