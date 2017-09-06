TOP STORIES
NOTHING IS BETTER THAN A COURT JUDGE WITH A CUTLASS HAVING TWO SHARP FACES, WHICH CAN CUT FROM BOTH LEFT AND RIGHT DIRECTIONS.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3977
|4.4021
|Euro
|5.2381
|5.2431
|Pound Sterling
|5.7148
|5.7223
|Swiss Franc
|4.5921
|4.5962
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5580
|3.5613
|S/African Rand
|0.3417
|0.3419
|Australian Dollar
|3.5272
|3.5341
Music Release: Myshel--Unstoppable
This is Myshel all the way from Dallas TX. She drops this single entitled “UNSTOPPABLE”.
This song encourages us to be totally unstoppable against all odds!
Myshel's bio: http://myshelmusic.website/bio/
www.myshelmusic.com
www.facebook.com/myshelmusic
www.instagram.com/myshelmusic
www.twitter.com/myshelmusic
Producer: Byron "Mr.Talkbox" Chambers
Writers: Myshel & Byron Chambers
Can be purchased on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/unstoppable/id1119399534
