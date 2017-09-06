modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Get The MTN Radio App Now

40 minutes ago | Nana Yaw Wiredu

MTN Radio offers a large collection of songs in a variety of languages, genres and moods, allowing everyone to enjoy the music of their choice.

Apart from listening and browsing for your available favorite songs, MTN Radio offers additional features such as:

Free Offline Download of your favorite tracks - Reduce your data costs! Download and listen to your favorite songs even without connectivity

You can create your own favorite Playlist for easy listening

You can set songs as your caller tune (RBT) directly from MTN Radio Music Streaming app

Discover and Search your favorite Artists, Songs or Albums

Listen to your Favorite African Music and download song permanently on your mobile.

Get Notifications regarding new content updates, new artist updates and new features anytime.

Just download the MTN Radio Music App and enjoy listening to the best of Ghana, Kenyan, Tanzanian, Ugandan, instrumental, reggae, hip hop, rock, traditional African, Gospel, Bongo Flava, Genge and more African Top Radio Hits.

MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunications and data service provider, in partnership with Spice Africa Ltd., has for the past five years been providing quality music content to MTN subscribers through MTN Radio, music App and MTN Play.

Click on the link to download now and keep rocking with MTN Radio App: https://m.downloadatoz.com/mtn-radio-ghana/com.spice.mtn_radio/

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Radio & Television

TOP STORIES

GHC10.45m McDan Loan: ‘Finance Minister Won’t Survive On Judgment Day’

2 hours ago

GHC10.45m McDan Loan: I Did No Wrong--Finance Minister

2 hours ago

quot-img-1A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.

By: Dwight D. Eisenhower quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39774.4021
Euro5.23815.2431
Pound Sterling5.71485.7223
Swiss Franc4.59214.5962
Canadian Dollar3.55803.5613
S/African Rand0.34170.3419
Australian Dollar3.52723.5341
body-container-line