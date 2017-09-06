modernghana logo

Magnom Shuts Down Accra With "We Speed Concert"

40 minutes ago | DC Leakers

Producer/Artiste Magnom organised an electrifying show that shut the capital down on Saturday evening. The show was known as the "We Speed Concert (Serallio Edition)".

"We Speed" because that is the name of his most recent mixtape and "Serallio Edition" since he did a first show at Champs on his birthday and this was sorted out on request from his fans who passed up a major opportunity for the first which occurred on a Thursday.

Magnom drew out the full power of the new era of artistes Kidi, Kwesi Arthur, B4Bonah, Darkovibes $pacely, Kwaku BS, RJZ and Kidd Black to endure on the show.

There were likewise cameo exhibitions from more seasoned acts like Mz Vee and Gemini. Magnom has paid his duty as an ace producer and the line up is confirmation of that; besides as an artiste he is as yet relegating the level of consistency and dopeness that we have come to connect with his name with Bangers like "My Baby", "Overload Me" and "Bam" which additionally happened to be his tunes that had the best reaction from the group on the night. It's safe to state that it was a magnificent show.

Look at a some of the photos underneath:
https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0B57D1gxd4SNRdVI1LVB2LUs3dEE

