Ghana's Ailing Movie Industry To Be Rescued By Yvonne Nelson

CitiFMonline
30 minutes ago | General News

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, has announced her intention to petition the government for the seemingly collapse of Ghana's movie industry.

The actor-cum-producer made this announcement this on her Instagram page.

“Hello everyone, this is a call in the right direction, With Unity and team work, the dream will always come true.

For God and country, I humbly ask all stakeholders in the Ghana movie Industry, Actors, (upcoming actors), Crew members, Avid Ghanaian movie watchers etc. to help us present our Petition to the Government of Our beautiful Country Ghana, this is for us, this is for our failing movie industry.

Kindly locate a petition form at these various locations and pen down a few details. All we need are signatures to express the passion we all have for the industry and how far we'll go to bring it back to life.

ABC-pictures (050 411 1200) Spintex, YN Productions (0240595959) East Legon, 7th art Productions (0262314645) East Legon, Naadie (026 795 6233) Legon campus, Belinda (024 551 0044) West Legon #SaveTheGHMovieIndustry”. She posted.

The award-winning actress is, however, yet to announced a date or venue for the presentation of the petition.

It will be reccaled that in May, 2015 when Ghana's experienced the fiercest eractic electricity supply popularly known as 'dumsor,' she led the #dumsormuststop campaign which comprised other celebrities and the general public to vent to government, their discomfort in the crisis.

This time, she is leading a group called United Ghanaian Film Makers, and will be collating signatures of stakeholders of the film industry to petition the government to throw a lifeline to the dying sector.

Yvonne Nelson has starred in movies such as 'Single and Married,' 'House of Gold,' 'Princess Tyra,' 'Heart of Men' and 'The Game.'

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

