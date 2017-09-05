TOP STORIES
Cheating Is Part Of Marriage – Lutterodt Tells Funny Face
Counselor George Lutterodt, commenting on the popular Funny Face-ex-wife controversies, has reminded the comedian that cheating is part of every marriage.
In a interview on Kofi’s TV, George Lutterodt who is well known for sparkling controversies didn’t hesitate to direct a whip at Funny Face.
He said, "Cheating is part of any marriage so nobody should be surprised if our wives are cheating”
He also described Funny Face as a ‘Stupid boy’ who is not ready for marriage.
He then, predicted Funny Face could face the same problem if he starts another relationship with a different woman. “If we don’t help Funny Face, when he marries 10 times, it will collapse.
“The allegation and counter allegations between Funny Face and his wife is child’s play” he stated.
Watch video below;
