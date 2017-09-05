TOP STORIES
Tic Tac Celebrates Veteran Radio Queen Doreen Andoh
Host of Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, Doreen Andoh was simply gobsmacked Tuesday morning when veteran hiplife artiste Tic Tac celebrated her on live radio.
A normal studio interview with Tic Tac, which is a regular feature of the show every Tuesday, turned into a carefully orchestrated surprise celebration of the interviewer.
With over two decades on radio, Doreen Andoh, famously referred to as the Queen of Radio, has cemented herself as one of, if not the best, in the industry.
Expecting Tic Tac to return to the studio to continue the second part of the interview after the 11am news, the host of the Cosmopolitan Mix was for a few seconds speechless when the rapper stormed the studio flanked by a squad bearing presents.
“What is going on here,” she quizzed as though she had awoken from a dream.
Backed Joy Sports Editor and presenter Nathaniel Attoh, Tic Tac and some staff of The Multimedia Group eulogised Doreen Andoh’s immense contribution to radio.
The ‘Kangaroo’ hit rapper presented the Queen of the Airwaves with a “Citation For Outstanding Service To Ghana Music”.
The Citation read: “Your emergence unto the broadcasting scene spanning over two decades has been a blessing to my music and Ghana music as a whole. Your desire to work coupled with unique niche carved for yourself, has made you a Queen of the Airwaves. It is for this reason that I, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah affectionately called Tic Tac, celebrates you, Doreen Wilhelmina Akua Andoh today. I wish you more blessings and good health in the years ahead.”
The rapper presented Doreen Andoh with a Curved TV, a cake and drinks.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
