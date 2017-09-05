TOP STORIES
Our Lord Comforts Us Just Like How A Mother Comforts Her ChildBy: akoAso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
IWAN "Trust In The Lord" Album Release/Bday Bash (Street Carival)
IWAN and the Gideon Force are getting ready to launch his 2017 Reggae/Dancehall dominated album "Trust In The Lord" this Tuesday on the 12 September which happens to be his Birthday.
The Double packaged Event is going to be at Accra Newtown his home grounds. Exactely "Newtown Old Shell" or College at 4pm. Its going to be full of performances from Favourites Reggae Dancehall Artistes.
Trust in the Lord Album was Recorded and Mastered with top Notch Producers accross the World like Dub Squad Production, Nuff Itez Production, Irie Itez Studios, Garsha Blaxx, SpankyBeatz, BrainyBeatz, BlueBeatz, MadBeatz, FoxBeatz, OjahDrums among Others.
One can expect a Massive Display of musical tactics with this 6th, “TRUST IN THE LORD” release.
To Support, Participate, Sponsor, Rsvps
+233 24 051 8713 or +233 24 498 8959
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News