Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
Movie Premiere: “Adam The Eve” Shakes Silverbird Cinemas With Massive Turn Out
The much talked about movie “Adam the Eve” was premiered at premiered at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra Mall and West Hills on Friday.
“Adam the Eve” won the hearts of many movie lovers even before the main premiere through the quality posters and trailer released by the producers, Ingrid Elizabeth Alabiand her team at Time House Production.
Silverbird Cinemas at both malls were packed with huge crowd by 6:30pm, everyone wanting to see the movie and also catch a moment with their favorite celebs on the red carpet.
“Adam the Eve” features Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngisah, BolanleNinalowo, Peter Ritchie, Mbong Amata, IkechukwuOnyekaandIngrid Elizabeth Alabi.
