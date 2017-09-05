TOP STORIES
Feli Nuna Thrills Fans At ‘Teshie Hitz Fm Homowo Street Vibez
Afro beatz Ghanaian singer, Feli Nuna, has gone half naked on stage at the just ended Hitz Fm Homowo Street Vibez Edition on September 3, 2017 held in Teshie.
With much energies and exuberance, the versatile singer set the stage ablaze with her outstanding performances.
Feli Nuna attracted more attentions and cheers from the crowd which eventually forced her to go half naked as she performed.
The singer thrilled the crowd with amazing tunes and some dancing moves. She actually carried the night as she was adjudged one of the best performers.
She ‘tweaks’ and waist movements sent the crowd asking for more.
The Teshie Homowo Street Vibes was sponsored by Accra-based Hitz FM.
