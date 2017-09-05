TOP STORIES
Democracy is where the government fears the people, the other way round is tyrrany.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
Music: BlaqCheque - Take It Back | @iblaqcheque
Months after dropping his second wave, “The Industry” Sensation budding Rapper BlaqCheque is back with a statement to remind us that his on a Wavy Level, this time hops on a Sarkodie's Instrumental, with a blazing cover of Sarkodie's Take It Back. He asks that this isn’t compared to the original.
The song was mixed by one of Middle belts very best Phatboii. So listen, enjoy and share your thoughts
DOWNLOAD MUSIC: BlaqCheque - Take It Back
Twitter: @iblaqcheque
