Music: BlaqCheque - Take It Back | @iblaqcheque

JTwarrior Blogger
12 minutes ago | Music News

Months after dropping his second wave, “The Industry” Sensation budding Rapper BlaqCheque is back with a statement to remind us that his on a Wavy Level, this time hops on a Sarkodie's Instrumental, with a blazing cover of Sarkodie's Take It Back. He asks that this isn’t compared to the original.

The song was mixed by one of Middle belts very best Phatboii. So listen, enjoy and share your thoughts

DOWNLOAD MUSIC: BlaqCheque - Take It Back

Twitter: @iblaqcheque
https://1960xclusive.com.ng/music-blaqcheque-take-it-back-iblaqcheque/

Music News

