Kobi Onyame Releases 'GOLD' Album
GOLD is the new album from Ghanaian, UK based hip-hop artist Kobi Onyame. The follow up to his 2013 album 'Glory’ has been rolled out track by track on streaming services over the last few months with the final compilation of the individual tracks today released as his new body of work.
Described as “an afrobeat inspired album that is dab friendly...” the album features a coming of age Kobi Onyame which, unusually for Scotland, mashes his Ghanaian heritage with contemporary hip-hop to create an almost wistful echo of a yearning for home that somehow has its roots in the past and present simultaneously.
Stand out tracks on the album include Kobi’s up-tempo horn driven protest of the state of current affairs, ‘DMCRZY’ and the dark "Afrobeats banger…" as stated by Complex, ‘Darlin (Show Me How)’. Guest features on the album include Glasgow-based Kenyan artist Heir of The Cursed on ‘Wedadi’, pioneering Ghanaian music producer and artist Jayso on the dab friendly ‘No Dey Fear’ and M.anifest on one of the albums standouts ‘Chosen Ones’.
The album has gained support by some of music’s key tastemakers including Vic Galloway at BBC Radio Scotland, Jim Gellatly, Twin B, MistaJam and DJ Semtex at BBC Radio 1Xtra all supporting key tracks from the album.
When asked to describe his new body of work, Kobi says GOLD "sonically captures the highlife and warm vibes of West African greats such Fela Kuti and Osibisa whilst keeping it hip- hop.” The self produced album is available to download and stream from today.
Listen up:
http://smarturl.it/GoldKO
