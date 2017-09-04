TOP STORIES
Funny Face Sexually Weak—Ex Wife Claims
The ex-wife of comedian Funny Face has revealed that their marriage hit the rocks because her former husband lacked stamina in bed.
Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim told FN news that although she advised the actor to deal with the sexual problem, he ignored her.
“I am a beautiful and naturally endowed but unfortunately, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng could not satisfy me sexually.
“My ex-husband is suffering from early ejaculation and I had cautioned on several occasions but he wouldn’t listen to me,” she said.
Her claim comes on the back of allegations by Funny Face that she cheated on him with as much as 36 men while they still remained a couple.
Funny Face and Adjoa’s marriage lasted for two years spanning from December 2014 to 2016.
