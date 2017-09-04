TOP STORIES
Ghanaian gospel sensation Denzel, HeartbeatMusic take “Touching God’s Heart” concert to US
Ghanaian gospel sensation, Rev. Denzel Agyeman-Prempeh and the HearbeatMusic Worldwide are set to hold the USA edition of the flagship “Touching God's Heart” concert.
The event, which is themed, “Testify, The Lord’s Goodness” is the maiden edition of Touching God’s Heart-USA and is set to bring people together in worship in the Virginia District of the USA.
The event is slated for Saturday, the 9th of September, 2017.
Ministering at the concert will be Rev. Denzel Agyeman Prempeh & HBM-USA, Renowned Preacher and Gospel Artiste Bishop Jason Nelson, Rev. Joe Asmah of All Nations New Jersey, Nigeria’s popular Gospel Minister Sammie Okposo as well as Yemi Oyenihi.
The live album recording will be held at Action Chapel International – Virginia, 6315 Bren Mar Drive Alexandria VA 22312.
Gates open at exactly 5PM for the free event.
Touching God’s Heart is a flagship event of HeartbeatMusic Worldwide and has over the years organized several Christian concerts including The Cross, JUWA and ROTAB.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
