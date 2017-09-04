modernghana logo

First Lady pledges support for Youth Empowerment

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | General News

Brian Jones Ministries (UK), organisers of the annual International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES), on Friday paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo at her office in Accra.

This follows the successful organisation of the 2017 IYES Conference which brought together the youth of Ghana to receive inspiration from some notable public figures.

The IYES delegation led by Prophet Brian Amoateng deemed it necessary to seek counsel and guidance from the wife of the President in preparation for te upcoming programs to be organised by the team.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo was delighted to welcome the IYES team and pledged her support for IYES’ work of empowering the youth of Ghana.

Present at the meeting were IYES ambassadors including Superintendent Kofi Sarpong, Gloria Sarfo and Funny Face.

After the interaction with the First Lady, Prophet Brain Amoateng assured the youth of Ghana that next year’s IYES will be gigantic.

An artwork designed on the spot was presented to the First Lady.

I

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Maxwell Amoofia

General News

