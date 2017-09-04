modernghana logo

Uniliver Named Naa Ashorkor Brand Ambassador For Life Buoy Help A Child Reach 5' campaign

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor

The host of The Zone on Starr FM, Naa Ashorkor, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for a campaign by manufacturing giant, Unilever Ghana.

The radio presenter who has been described by her colleagues in the radio industry as one of the talented radio personalities in Ghana will use her brand to market Unilever products.

Naa Ashorkor will lead the 'Life Buoy Help A Child Reach 5' campaign, which seeks to spread the importance of good handwashing habits by children under the age of five years to prevent infections like diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Last week, the Starr FM and GhOne TV host shot commercials for the campaign helmed by legendary Ghanaian director, Ivan Quashigah, owner of Farm House Productions, a Ghanaian production company known for TV commercials, documentary films, TV serials, series and feature films.

