TOP STORIES
Goal without time limit are only wishes, have a time for all your goalsBy: seth
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Duncan-Williams Shows His Romantic Side
The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has no doubt found the antidote to keeping a loving woman happy.
And that is clearly evident in how he lately speaks about love and also how he keeps showering some awesome attention on his beautiful wife, Rosa Whitaker, in public.
This is a lovely shot of the powerful two love birds during one of their breathtaking moments. It was believed to be taken over the weekend during a service as part of the Africa Business & Kingdom Leadership Summit, which reportedly brought America's great man of God, T.D. Jakes, to Ghana.
The Africa Business & Kingdom Leadership Summit which was to bring together corporate leaders and kingdom leaders for synergy and networking was held from Friday to Sunday in Accra.
The shot of the celebrated man of God and his wife is generating a lot of interest, with many being inspired.
American novelist Thomas Wolf once said that “there is no spectacle on earth more appealing than that of a beautiful woman in the act of cooking dinner for someone she loves.”
But to the many followers of the man of God, there is nothing more exhilarating and beautiful than to watch the Papa, as he affectionately called, give a lovely attention to his wife, even when he is in the line of duty.
The couple had love written all over them as they walked down the stairs.
It's been nine years since Duncan-Williams officially introduced Rosa Whitaker, an African-American, to the Action Congregation at Prayer Cathedral, the Spintex Road headquarters of the church, after his divorce with previous wife of 26 years, Mama Francisca.
According to him, he decided to marry after divorce in 2008 because he was inundated with advances from many ladies, including church members, and also because he wanted to end the suspicion, speculation and controversy that had arisen as a result of his divorce with the mother of his four children.
He reportedly said in a recent interview with Bola Ray that, “women are made for attention, for security and for love.” But he couldn't show that affection and attention towards his ex-wife because his father did not set that example for him and his siblings as children.
Now, however, he seems to have found the antidote, and that is the obvious reason he and Rosa are becoming one of the most powerful couples of the world.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News