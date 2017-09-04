modernghana logo

Lil Win's "Denkyira Obuasi" Music Video To Be Premiered Soon
Lil Win's "Denkyira Obuasi" Music Video To Be Premiered Soon

Bossu Kule GHJoy
1 hour ago | Music News

Actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the industry as Lil Win is set to premiere the video of his recent hit song, 'Nyame Gye Me' which he features fantastic singer, Top Kay on the TV soon.

The video which was shot at 'famous Denkyira Obuasi' even before its release has been the talk of the country.

Denkyira Obuasi, a town in the Central Region has become notorious ever since the late Captain, Maxwell Adam Mahama was bizarrely lynched.

According to Lil Win, he opted for the town as his setting because he wanted to put a little smile on their faces since a number of the inhabitants are innocent and are living in fears, hence the title, 'Nyame Gye Me' meaning only God can save them.

Lil Win after the shoot availed himself to the public for picture taking.

