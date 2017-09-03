modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Akata Stone Releases ‘Zobrazo’ Hit Song

RazzOnline
5 minutes ago | New Release

UK-based Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Akata Stone has released his third hit song for 2017 titled ‘Zobrazo”

Delivered in a mid tempo high life vein,’Zobrazo was produced by Nad Xclusive.

The Uk-based Ghanaian artiste who is hopeful of winning his first ever award at this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK after being nominated in the Discovery of the Year category(UK Based Award category )has been heavily placed by entertainment enthusiasts and pundits among the dancehall artistes to dethrone Shatta Wale as the dancehall King..

Signed on to Carta Music, Akata Stone whose real name is Lloyd Twum-Ampofo started his music career in 2004 and has 15 songs to his credit

He is well noted for hit songs such as ;Bedroom and “Taking Over Remix ‘ which he released in January and July ,2017 respectively.

Enjoy ‘Zobrazo’ in the audio below!
https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/akata-stone-zobrazopro-nad-xclusive

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

New Release

TOP STORIES

Hot Video: Homosexual Old Student Of Achimota School Ties The Knot Wit...

40 minutes ago

Ghana Successfully Kickstarts Paperless Port Transactions

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Ninety-eight percent of the adults in this country are decent, hard-working, honest Ghanaians. It's the other lousy two percent that get all the publicity. But then--we elected them.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line