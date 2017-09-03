TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
MUSIC: Pakmi - Eyen Uyo [RemiX] Ft. Nayme Harvey x Zillions
"Pakmi" is back in no time with another hot Single - "Eyen Uyo Remix". He teams up with fast rising star "Nayme Harvey" and also Akwa-Ibom Rap god "Zillions" to deliver this contemporary indigenous Hit song in good season.
Aniekan Boniface a.k.a Pakmi who has been consistently churning out massive Hits over time, dedicates this one to Akwa-Ibom state as she is counting down to her anniversary on the 23rd of September. Listening to this song already paints a true Picture of the "Land Of Promise" as purely undiluted lyrics have been casted on this Number produced by Krozzybeatz, Mixed and mastered by iHearMix. Hit Pakmi up on your favorite social media;
