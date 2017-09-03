TOP STORIES
My Time Collaborators Team Up Once More To Great Results
Ghana Music's unofficial mayor M3dal and one of Ghana’s premier producers DredW have joined forces with VRMG heavyweight Edem for a new song.
Titled “Kamasutra”, it was recently debuted on Sammy Forson's Lifestyle Cafe show on Live 91.9fm.
Just in time for summer, the track is a feel-good number complete with a catchy uplifting instrumental and an amazing feel to it.
This is a tag team business between background music artiste M3dal and VRMG's very own, Edem. "Kamasutra" , The new banger by M3dal , explains the deceitful nature of girls who pose as God fearing but then indulge in all kinds of earthly activities.
M3dal assures his fans of a back to back release of bangers this year with Lots of Videos and Surprise features .
Stream, Download & Share.
