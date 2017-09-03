modernghana logo

My Time Collaborators Team Up Once More To Great Results

Eventlab GH
8 minutes ago | Music News

Ghana Music's unofficial mayor M3dal and one of Ghana’s premier producers DredW have joined forces with VRMG heavyweight Edem for a new song.

Titled “Kamasutra”, it was recently debuted on Sammy Forson's Lifestyle Cafe show on Live 91.9fm.

Just in time for summer, the track is a feel-good number complete with a catchy uplifting instrumental and an amazing feel to it.

This is a tag team business between background music artiste M3dal and VRMG's very own, Edem. "Kamasutra" , The new banger by M3dal , explains the deceitful nature of girls who pose as God fearing but then indulge in all kinds of earthly activities.

M3dal assures his fans of a back to back release of bangers this year with Lots of Videos and Surprise features .

Stream, Download & Share.

Music News

